Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

