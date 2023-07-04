Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 433 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $192.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.