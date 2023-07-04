MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.