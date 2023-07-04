Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,698,000 after buying an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

