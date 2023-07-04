Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (MPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 28th

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Price Performance

Shares of LON MPLF opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.54.

Get Marble Point Loan Financing alerts:

About Marble Point Loan Financing

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marble Point Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marble Point Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.