MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRMD remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. 205,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,341. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand.

