MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Update

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MariMed Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MRMD remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. 205,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,341. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
MariMed Company Profile
