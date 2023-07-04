Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

MMC traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.42. 701,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $189.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

