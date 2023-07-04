Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance
LON:MNP opened at GBX 351.70 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of £263.63 million, a P/E ratio of -963.89 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.54).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile
