Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

LON:MNP opened at GBX 351.70 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of £263.63 million, a P/E ratio of -963.89 and a beta of 0.67. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 358 ($4.54).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.