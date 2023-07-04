MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29.
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
