MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

