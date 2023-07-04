McBroom & Associates LLC Has $242,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.5% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

