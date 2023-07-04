McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.