McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

MUX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 174,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,230. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 13.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

