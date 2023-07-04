McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of McKesson worth $99,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $420.42 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $315.78 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.91.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

