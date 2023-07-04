Mdex (MDX) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $66.48 million and $3.18 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

