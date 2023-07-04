Mdex Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $66.70 million and $4.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

