Mears Group plc (MER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 on July 27th

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mears Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 288 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £317.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. Mears Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.50 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 295 ($3.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.53.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MER shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities upped their price target on Mears Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.