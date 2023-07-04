MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 68610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MediPharm Labs Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.17.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

