MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

MediWound stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.08. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

