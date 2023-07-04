Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $445,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $4,459,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $141.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

