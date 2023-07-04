Metahero (HERO) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $129,114.71 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

