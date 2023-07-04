Metars Genesis Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $107.53 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $107.53 million and $102,964.17 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.71100131 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $105,246.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

