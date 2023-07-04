MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 223,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,866. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 458,139 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 161,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

