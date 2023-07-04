MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

MIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

