MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
MIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.04.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
