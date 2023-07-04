MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 8,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

