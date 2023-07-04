MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE MMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.07.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
