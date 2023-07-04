MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

