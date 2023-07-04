MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group comprises about 1.0% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 7,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at $267,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $65,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,495 shares in the company, valued at $477,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

