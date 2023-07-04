Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

