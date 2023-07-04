Mina (MINA) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $474.17 million and $9.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,049,225,213 coins and its circulating supply is 928,133,925 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,048,997,692.8400393 with 927,731,141.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5184829 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,067,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

