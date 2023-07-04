Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,376 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $92,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,005 shares of company stock worth $61,797,775. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

