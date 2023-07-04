Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of MOLN stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.36.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
