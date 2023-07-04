Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Partners will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Molecular Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

