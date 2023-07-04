Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.1% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 3,931,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

