Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mondi Price Performance

MONDY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 3,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Mondi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

