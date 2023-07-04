Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $167.11 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Monero has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and $62.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $167.11 or 0.00542900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.05 or 0.00344542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.39 or 0.00894683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00063821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146243 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,300,759 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.