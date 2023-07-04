Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,664. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,046. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.82. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

