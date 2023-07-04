Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $10,385,664. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.57. 256,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,046. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.89 and its 200 day moving average is $458.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

