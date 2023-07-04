Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,664. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.57. 256,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,046. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.89 and its 200-day moving average is $458.82. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

