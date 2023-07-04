Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Montage Gold Trading Up 12.0 %
Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Montage Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.