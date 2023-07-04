Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Montage Gold Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of MAUTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

