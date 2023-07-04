MXC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.44 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, MXC has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $67.44 million and $621,458.16 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.0127249 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,097,946.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

