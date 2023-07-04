Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 591,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 309,274 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 587,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.24. Nautilus Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.65.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

