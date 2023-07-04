Navcoin Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $44,128.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010958 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,482,925 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

