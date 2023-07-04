NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $48.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,251,156 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

