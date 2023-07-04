Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NNI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 55.87 and a quick ratio of 55.87. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.67 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth $384,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 116.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $265,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

