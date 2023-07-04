New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (NCA2) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on July 21st

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2 – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NCA2 opened at GBX 49 ($0.62) on Tuesday. New Century AIM VCT 2 has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.36.

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in unlisted companies and qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. It invests in United Kingdom.

