New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Relic news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $1,041,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,115,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,149,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $32,110,919 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

New Relic Profile

(Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

