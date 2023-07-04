NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 47205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
NexOptic Technology Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
