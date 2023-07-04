NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 15,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,450. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,579.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 20,020.02%.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $255,927.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 147,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

