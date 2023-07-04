Nextech Invest Ltd. Purchases 650,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 43.8% of Nextech Invest Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nextech Invest Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $104,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,715. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,436.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,436.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $114,555. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

