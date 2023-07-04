NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 2,484,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

