NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NEE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

