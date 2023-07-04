NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. 2,484,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

